Home World

Germany's Heiko Maas says hard Brexit 'not yet off the table'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday said there was still the risk of a hard Brexit and the European Union must prepare for every outcome in its divorce talks with Britain.

Published: 28th August 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters

BERLIN:  German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday said there was still the risk of a hard Brexit and the European Union must prepare for every outcome in its divorce talks with Britain.

"Regrettably, a hard Brexit is not off the table," Maas said in a wide-ranging speech that also touched on trade conflicts with the United States and what he called the growing threat posed by China's state capitalism.

Maas also said EU officials were working on an independent payment system in light of the row with Washington over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and U.S. sanctions that threaten European companies doing business in Iran.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heiko Maas Germany Brexit Britain China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love