India, Vietnam to boost trade, maritime, defence cooperation

Swaraj is in Vietnam on the first leg of her four-day two-nation tour which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Vietnam and Cambodia -- the key countries in the ASEAN region.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

External affairs minister SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Pham Binh. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

HANOI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh and discussed measures to strengthen trade, investment, maritime and defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh led delegation level talks where trade, investment, maritime and defence cooperation were discussed," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj co-chaired the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission along with the Vietnamese foreign minister.

Earlier, addressing the 3rd Indian Ocean Conference here yesterday, Swaraj said India and Vietnam are connected not only by the common waters but also by a shared vision for peace and prosperity.

Hanoi is, therefore, a particularly appropriate setting to discuss developments in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

Swaraj said India and Vietnam have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the maritime domain, including on anti-piracy, security of sea lanes and exchange of white shipping information.

"We also agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of an ASEAN-India Maritime Transport Cooperation Agreement. In this context, we intend to accelerate the establishment of direct shipping routes between the seaports of India and Vietnam," she said.

Yesterday, Swaraj met Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Bangladeshi Planning Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal.

She also held talks with Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sushma Swaraj Pham Binh Minh Vietnam ASEAN

