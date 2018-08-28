Indian delegation to hold water talks in Lahore today

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: A nine-member Indian delegation is arriving in Lahore on Tuesday to hold talks on the Pakal Dul and lower Kalnai projects, according to a Geo TV report.

The delegation, headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena, will arrive in Lahore via Wagah border to hold talks over the matter.

The Pakistani delegation will be headed by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Meher Ali Shah.

The delegations will discuss the Indus Waters Treaty among other issues over the next two days.

Pakistan is of the view that India has violated the Indus Waters Treaty by starting construction of reservoirs at a time when the country is reeling from severe water shortage.

According to reports, the Indian delegation was initially supposed to visit Pakistan in July, however, due to elections in Pakistan, the meeting was postponed.

With the new government in Pakistan, the two countries will once again revisit the long-standing water issue and try to find a solution to it.

According to Pakistani officials, India wanted to place spillway of 1,000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in Kashmir, about 15 metres down against the permissible limit, which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to the allowed volume of water storage, The report said.

India wanted to establish water storage capacity of 88,000-acre feet on Chenab River with the setting up of Pakal Dul Dam.

Pakal Dul Dam is a reservoir-based scheme currently under construction on river Marusudar, the main right bank tributary of Chenab River in Kishtwar tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, while lower Kalnai project is of 48 megawatts on another tributary of the river.