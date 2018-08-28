Home World

Trudeau, Trump have 'constructive conversation' on trade: Canada

Trudeau has dispatched his trade negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, to Washington for talks on Tuesday.

In this June 8, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a G-7 Summit welcome ceremony in Charlevoix, Canada.

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau (File photo | AP)

By AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump had a "constructive conservation" about trade after Washington and Mexico City agreed on a revamped deal, Trudeau's office said Monday on the eve of fresh negotiations.

"The prime minister had a constructive conversation today with President Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"The leaders welcomed the progress that has been made in discussions with Mexico and look forward to having their teams engage this week with a view to a successful conclusion of negotiations."

