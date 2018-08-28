Trudeau, Trump have 'constructive conversation' on trade: Canada

By AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump had a "constructive conservation" about trade after Washington and Mexico City agreed on a revamped deal, Trudeau's office said Monday on the eve of fresh negotiations.

Trudeau has dispatched his trade negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, to Washington for talks on Tuesday.

"The prime minister had a constructive conversation today with President Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"The leaders welcomed the progress that has been made in discussions with Mexico and look forward to having their teams engage this week with a view to a successful conclusion of negotiations."