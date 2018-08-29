5, including 3 children, of a family killed in Nepal house collapse

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Five persons of a family, including three minor children, were killed today when a house collapsed due to heavy rains in western Nepal, the police said.

The incident happened this morning in the Baghchaur area of the Himalayan nation's Salyan Municipality district, which has been witnessing rains for weeks, they said.

Rescue workers have pulled out the bodies of a 39-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and his three children, aged four, five and six year, from the debris, they said.

The local authority has decided to give a compensation of one lakh Nepalese rupees to the surviving girl, they added.