Home World

5, including 3 children, of a family killed in Nepal house collapse

The incident happened this morning in the Baghchaur area of the Himalayan nation's Salyan Municipality district, which has been witnessing rains for weeks.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Five persons of a family, including three minor children, were killed today when a house collapsed due to heavy rains in western Nepal, the police said.

The incident happened this morning in the Baghchaur area of the Himalayan nation's Salyan Municipality district, which has been witnessing rains for weeks, they said.

Rescue workers have pulled out the bodies of a 39-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and his three children, aged four, five and six year, from the debris, they said.

The local authority has decided to give a compensation of one lakh Nepalese rupees to the surviving girl, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals