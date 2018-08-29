Home World

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Anatahan region in Pacific Ocean

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about 33 miles deep at about 99 miles east-northeast of Anatahan at 22:35 UTC ( Universal Time Coordinated).

Published: 29th August 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

ANATAHAN: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck near the Anatahan region of the Northern Marian Islands on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about 33 miles deep at about 99 miles east-northeast of Anatahan at 22:35 UTC ( Universal Time Coordinated).

No casualty or damage has been reported yet.

More information is awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
earthquake Anatahan Marian Islands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor