6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Anatahan region in Pacific Ocean

By ANI

ANATAHAN: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck near the Anatahan region of the Northern Marian Islands on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about 33 miles deep at about 99 miles east-northeast of Anatahan at 22:35 UTC ( Universal Time Coordinated).

No casualty or damage has been reported yet.

