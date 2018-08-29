Home World

Corruption trial of senior Kenyan judge suspended

Philomena Mwilu, one of seven members of the Supreme Court, was arrested on Tuesday after Kenya's director of public prosecutions, Noordin Haji, accused her of abusing her office for personal gain.

Published: 29th August 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

NAIROB: The corruption trial of Kenya's deputy chief justice, the country's second-highest judge, was suspended Wednesday amid a barrage of legal petitions at various courts.

Philomena Mwilu, one of seven members of the Supreme Court, was arrested on Tuesday after Kenya's director of public prosecutions, Noordin Haji, accused her of abusing her office for personal gain.

Mwilu was among the judges who annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's initial election win in August 2017, leading to the controversial holding of a fresh vote.

She was due to be formally charged at a Nairobi magistrates' court on Wednesday but High Court judge Chacha Mwita suspended the case until October 9 to hear a constitutional challenge brought by her lawyers.

Mwilu's lead lawyer James Orengo, a prominent opposition figure and elected senator who played a key role in overturning last year's election result, said the move against her was "an attack on the judiciary".

"These charges have been brought not to secure justice but to secure the removal of the deputy chief justice from office," he said before launching his legal challenge.

"There is no factual foundation for instituting these proceedings," he said, insisting on her innocence.

After his initial victory was annulled, Kenyatta publicly warned that he would "fix the judiciary" and some judges subsequently faced threats and intimidation. 

Political undercurrents

In October 2017, Mwilu's bodyguard was shot and seriously injured the day before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition to postpone the re-run.

As a result, Mwilu did not attend the hearing and the lack of a quorum meant the election went ahead unchallenged.

"This is an intensified war on the Supreme Court," Orengo said Wednesday.

Mwilu was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016 and shot into the limelight for her role in annulling Kenyatta's first poll win.

She was accused Tuesday of accepting money as a gift in dubious circumstances, failing to pay taxes and using false pretences to carry out a transaction involving an asset belonging to the Imperial Bank, which collapsed in 2015.

Mwilu appeared in court later that day and was released on bail of five million shillings ($50,000/42,000 euros).

But Haji denied accusations the arrest was politically-motivated.

He said Mwilu was targeted as part of an ongoing crackdown against corruption, which has seen several high-ranking officials hauled into court, a rarity in graft-wracked Kenya whose citizens rarely see justice done.

"We are an independent institution and we are not being directed by anyone," he said.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. The dignity and independence of the judiciary is dear to us."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kenyan judge Kenyan judge trial

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals