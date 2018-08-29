Home World

Donald Trump meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss FIFA 2026

Donald Trump asserted that hosting the World Cup is exciting and the vent will be very special.

Published: 29th August 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday met with International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino at the White House to discuss FIFA World Cup 2026 which is to be held in the US.

Trump asserted that hosting the World Cup is exciting and the vent will be very special.

"In the U.S., together with Canada and Mexico, we want to organize the greatest World Cup ever", said Infantino.

The event will be hosted by the US along with Canada and Mexico.

US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro was also present in the meeting in the Oval room who said that he was really honoured to host this event.

"For my part, for my federation - the U.S. Soccer Federation for the United Bid representing the U.S., Canada, and Mexico - we are really very honored. Very honored. Deeply honored to be hosting this event in 2026. It's right around the corner. We have a lot for work to do, but we look forward to working with you and your administration," Cordeiro said.

While Trump discussed the FIFA World Cup, he will not be the president in 2026 even if he comes back for a second term in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump FIFA US Gianni Infantino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor