Google rejects Donald Trump's claim of political 'bias' in search

"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology," a Google spokesperson said in an email after Trump's attack on the internet giant.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Google today strongly denied US President Donald Trump's claim that its news search results were skewed to suppress conservative voices and positive stories about his administration.

"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology," a Google spokesperson said in an email after Trump's attack on the internet giant.

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users' queries.

We continually work to improve Google search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

Earlier, Trump said on Twitter: "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.

They are controlling what we can & cannot see.

This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" 

Donald Trump

