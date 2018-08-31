Donald Trump vows to fight censorship of conservatives by social media firms
EVANSVILLE: President Donald Trump told a campaign-style rally in Indiana on Thursday that his administration is standing up for free-speech rights, warning that large social media companies could not be allowed to "control what we can and cannot see."
"You look at Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants and I made it clear that we as a country cannot tolerate political censorship, blacklisting and rigged search results," Trump said.
"We will not let large corporations silence conservative voices," he added, noting that "it can go the other way some day too."