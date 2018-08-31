Home World

Small air leak in Russian capsule patched at space station 

NASA and Russian space officials stressed the six astronauts were in no danger.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

International Space Station (File | AP)

By PTI

CAPE CANAVERAL: Astronauts scrambled yesterday to patch a tiny hole in a Russian capsule that was allowing air to leak from the International Space Station.

NASA and Russian space officials stressed the six astronauts were in no danger.

The leak was detected Wednesday night 'possibly from a micrometeorite strike' when it caused a small drop in cabin pressure.

It was traced to a hole about 2millimetress (less than one-tenth of an inch) across in a Soyuz capsule docked at the space station.

Yesterday morning, the crew taped over the hole, slowing the leak.

Later, the two Russian spacemen put sealant on a cloth and stuck it over the area, while their colleagues took photos for engineers on the ground.

Flight controllers, meanwhile, monitored the cabin pressure while working to come up with a better long-term solution.

Mission Control outside Moscow told the astronauts to let the sealant dry overnight and that more leak checks would be conducted today.

The makeshift repairs seem to have stabilized the situation, at least for now, officials said.

Earlier, flight controllers tapped into the oxygen supply of a Russian cargo capsule to partially replenish the atmosphere in the station.

The leaking Soyuz 'one of two up there' arrived at the orbiting lab in June with three astronauts.

It's their ride home, too, come December, and also serves as a lifeboat in case of an emergency.

A NASA spokesman said it was premature to speculate on whether the three might have to return to Earth early if the leak, even as small as it is, cannot be stopped.

The hole is located in the upper, spherical section of the Soyuz, which does not return to Earth, according to NASA.

The 250-mile-high outpost is home to three Americans, two Russians and one German.

Orbital debris is a constant threat, even the tiniest specks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Astronauts Russian capsule International Space Station NASA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing