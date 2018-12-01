Home World

Imran Khan should resign for lying, secretly agreeing to IMF's condition: PML-N

Pakistani Rupee suffered a massive hit on Friday as the dollar rose to all-time high at Rs 144, a day after the government celebrated its 100-day achievements.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

imran_khan_pakistan_pm_photo

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LAHORE: Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of lying to the nation and secretly agreeing to the IMF's condition to secure loans that caused the historic devaluation of the country's currency.

Pakistani Rupee suffered a massive hit on Friday as the dollar rose to all-time high at Rs 144, a day after the government celebrated its 100-day achievements.

Experts believe that the devaluation was linked with the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure loan.

Recently, cash-strapped Pakistan's negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package faced difficulties as the international lender sought complete disclosure of Chinese financial support and hiking of energy prices and levying more taxes.

"Historic devaluation of rupee (from Rs134 to Rs144 against one US dollar) shows the Imran Khan government has signed the agreement with the IMF without taking anyone onboard," PML-N's central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

Stating that people of Pakistan have a right to know the conditions of the pact, Aurangzeb said that the sudden devaluation of the Pakistani currency is the proof of the fact that government has agreed to the conditions of the IMF and has signed their agreement.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has once again lied to the nation about the IMF loan agreement. Finance Minister Asad Umar lied to the people of Pakistan about their dealings with IMF. This sharp increase in dollar's price is another one of the PTI government's massive con-jobs," Aurangzeb, a former information minister in the PMLN government, said.

She said that the devaluation of the rupee will open floodgates of inflation on the already crushed people of Pakistan while PM Khan is not doing anything other than uttering meaningless comfort clichés "Ghabraana Nai Hai".

"Imran Khan should resign because he has betrayed the trust of the people of Pakistan. The circumstances and mood of the nation is clear that they would not bear this Chicken-Egg Policy government while they are crushed under inflation and taxes, because it has been established that government is severely incapacitated to run the affairs of the state," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PML-N IMF Imran Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp