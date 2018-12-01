Modi meets Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, thanks him for oil price stability

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the first foreign leaders whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi met after landing in Buenos Aires for the G-20 summit was Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who has been linked to the gory murder of journalist Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul October 2.

While Modi thanked MBS, as the prince is often described, for keeping oil prices stable despite the global crisis, and for hosting the large Indian community which works in Saudi Arabia, MBS in turn pledged to significantly ramp up Saudi’s investments in India over the next few years across various sectors.

Modi also attended a ‘Yoga for Peace’ event organised by the Art of Living foundation, and met UN Secretary Antonio Gutteres, who lauded India’s role and hoped for Delhi’s support at the upcoming global climate change conference.

On Friday, before the Summit began, Modi attended the BRICS leader’s Informal Meeting, where he stressed the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN and its security Council, and the need to counter unilateralism and protectionism. He then met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the fourth such meeting this year, and both leaders agreed that there had been a perceptible improvement in bilateral relations since their informal summit in Wuhan in April, and hailed the series of initiatives and high level meetings between the two sides.

Later in the day, after the G20 Leader’s Retreat, Modi will attend the first-ever trilateral meeting between Japan, America and India as well as the 2nd Russia India China trilateral (after a 12-year gap).

MBS: From reformer to “Mr Bone-saw”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, was hailed internationally as a reformer who would bring the winds of change to the deeply orthodox Muslim nation. Until October 2, when the first reports of the grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul Turkey startled the world. Many reports described him as “Mr Bone Saw”, alluding to the instrument allegedly used to dismember Khashoggi. This is likely to lead to some awkward moments at the G20 Summit, where MBS, as the prince is known, arrived two days early. But even though the CIA claimed that MBS was behind the murder, US President Trump defended him. President’s Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia too have no issues with MBS