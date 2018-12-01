Home World

PM Modi gets called as Simpson's 'Apu' by local media at G-20 Summit, Twitter furious

The headline read "Apu arrives" as Narendra Modi set foot for the G-20 Summit.

Published: 01st December 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

'Apu' arrives read the headline. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

As PM Narendra Modi arrived in Buenos Aires for the G-20 summit, he got quite a surprise welcome from an Argentine news channel.

According to a report by BBC, Cronica TV displayed an image of the Simson's character 'Apu' as PM Modi.

Many users found the portrayal racist and took to Twitter to express their anger.

The character has been under fire for being a racial stereotype.

Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu had made a documentary, 'The Problem With Apu,' in 2017 arguing that the character of Apu was racist.

He tweeted in response to Cronica's use of the character:

Twitter users criticised the Argentian news channel for being a racist and not respecting the Prime Minister of India.

Other than PM Modi, French President Immanuel Macron was received by SBS News as the Argentina delegation could not make it on time.

  • Narendra rana
    Argentina ruling elite is a "white man's club". Plus the spanish&potuguese colonial history in cental and south america is a very bloody one against the hundreds of native peoples of these "modern" countries of today. Their ruling elites are all ethnic europeans who passionately identify themselves as roman catholic church followers. Why should they like our native mr modi? Their choice would be their fellow-traveller mr rahoul ?
    6 days ago reply
