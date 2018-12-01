PM Modi gets called as Simpson's 'Apu' by local media at G-20 Summit, Twitter furious

By Online Desk

As PM Narendra Modi arrived in Buenos Aires for the G-20 summit, he got quite a surprise welcome from an Argentine news channel.

According to a report by BBC, Cronica TV displayed an image of the Simson's character 'Apu' as PM Modi.

The headline read "Apu arrives" as Narendra Modi set foot for the G-20 Summit.

Many users found the portrayal racist and took to Twitter to express their anger.

Argentine TV outlet @CronicaTV displays this racist image with the headline “Apu Arrived” as India Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Buenos Aires for the #G20. pic.twitter.com/oNqZVpS4E5 — Patrick Gillespie (@Pat_Gillespie) 29 November 2018

The character has been under fire for being a racial stereotype.

Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu had made a documentary, 'The Problem With Apu,' in 2017 arguing that the character of Apu was racist.

He tweeted in response to Cronica's use of the character:

This couldn’t be true, right? https://t.co/xiEzNgpXip — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) 30 November 2018

Twitter users criticised the Argentian news channel for being a racist and not respecting the Prime Minister of India.

Very dissapointed to see this from @CronicaTV .He is the prime minister of our country and in your attempt of humour you have stereotyped and lowered the image of the post of PM and the country. #ApuArrived https://t.co/kuOO5GwoVo — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) 30 November 2018

Other than PM Modi, French President Immanuel Macron was received by SBS News as the Argentina delegation could not make it on time.