Russia plans to hold over 4,000 military drills in 2019: report

Published: 01st December 2018 01:11 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW:  The Russian Armed Forces plan to hold more than 4,000 drills in 2019, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported Friday.

The Tsentr strategic command post exercise will be the most important drill during which the level of combat readiness of the military will be checked, the newspaper said.

The Tsentr exercise is scheduled to be held in the Central Military District in August-September 2019, according to a previous statement by the defense ministry.

In addition, more than 10 exercises are being planned as part of joint combat trainings with foreign armed forces for the next year, according to the report.

