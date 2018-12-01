Home World

What are the ethics of baby gene-editing?

Should everything that becomes technically possible be carried out?  For most ethicists the answer is no -- but the tricky part is whether it can be prevented.

Published: 01st December 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

He Jiankui speaks during an interview at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. (Photo | AP)

PARIS: A Chinese scientist's stunning claim he has pioneered the world's first genetically modified baby has suddenly made the eternal debate over ethics and emerging scientific capabilities pressing and real.

Should everything that becomes technically possible be carried out?  For most ethicists the answer is no -- but the tricky part is whether it can be prevented.

"It's obvious that everything that is technically feasible is not ethically desirable," said Cynthia Fleury, a member of the French Ethics Committee.

"But to resist that, in a context of deregulated scientific competition, is structurally destined for failure."

It's a question as old as science: Are ethics condemned to constantly nip at the heels of advances that burst forth and take a head start?

Certainly the case in China has brought the debate to the fore. 

That country's National Health Commission has ordered a probe into the baby gene-editing announced by scientist He Jiankui, in which he claimed to have tinkered with the DNA of twin girls born a few weeks ago to prevent them contracting HIV. China's government said it was opposed to the experiment, while the scientific world erupted in uproar.

The alleged breakthrough has not been verified. And, after a backlash, He said his trial has been suspended and he has disappeared from public view.

"Good science is not just about generating knowledge in a vacuum. Context and consequences are vitally important, and the consequences of this irresponsible action may be dire indeed," said Dr Sarah Chan, of the University of Edinburgh.

For all the condemnation, however, it is important to note that many objections were not over the principle of human genetic modification as such, but rather over the way the experiment was carried out.

For instance: it was conducted outside of typical institutional structures, by a lone scientist acting in a way seen by many as premature given the technology used.

He said he employed CRISPR, a technique which allows scientists to remove and replace a strand with pinpoint precision.

But the consequences of the technique are not yet fully known -- particularly whether genetic slicing and splicing like that carried over from one generation to the next, with unpredictable effects. The fear is that reckless application of CRISPR might create "monsters".

Another ethical violation raised is that the aim of He's experiment was to protect the babies against AIDS and not to try to cure them of a life-threatening disease.

- "Trying to rush the technology" -

The concern of the scientific community is that by stepping across established ethical red lines, ensuing public suspicion could crush a field of very promising research.

While CRISPR might spark unease of a future for humanity straight out of an Aldous Huxley novel, it also bears enormous hopes of being able to treat genetic infirmities.

"Trying to rush the technology forwards, skipping vital scientific and ethical steps, could end up setting us all back," warned Dr Kathy Niakan, a biologist at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

Yet that view in itself shows just how far ethics have evolved to the pace of scientific change.

For many decades, the idea of modifying human genomes was simply unthinkable. Now, several international scientific organisations conceive of it being possible, within a rigorous framework.

"You can't just say that something is taboo and that's that, you can't ever think about it again," Anne Cambon-Thomsen, a specialist in immunogenetics and health ethics, and emeritus head of research at France's CNRS national scientific research centre, told AFP.

READ: China AIDS support group 'really regrets' role in genetically-edited babies project

"An essential point of our humanity is to be able to react by thinking about what is made possible by our technical abilities," said Cambon-Thomsen, who is part of a European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies that advises the EU.

Such a shift in acceptance has already been seen, for example, in the field of organ transplants.

Yet human cloning, at present, still remains an intolerable premise. According to Cambon-Thomsen, that's because "we have difficulty in showing some sort of (medical) advantage in cloning".

Following the storm sparked by He Jiankui's announcement, scientists are calling for an international treaty on gene-editing.

ALSO READ: Science conference rejects 'deeply disturbing, irresponsible' gene-edited babies claim

But agreeing global regulation "isn't easy because cultures are different -- we don't think of human beings in the same way in China as in the West," observed Thierry Magnin, rector at the Catholic University of Lyon.

Magnin, a theologist and physicist, said: "Ethics must be integrated right from the start when technologies are developed, and not come in the end."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gene editing gene edited babies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp