Airstrike kills 10 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

Shausta Jan Ahady, a former provincial council member, says women and children were among those killed late Saturday. He says local residents displayed the bodies and protested on Sunday.

Published: 02nd December 2018 06:02 PM

By Associated Press

KABUL: Afghan officials say an airstrike has killed at least 10 civilians in the eastern Paktia province bordering Pakistan.



Provincial government spokesman Abdullah Hsrat says the airstrike killed four insurgents and that an investigation has been launched into the allegations of civilian casualties.

In a separate incident in the southern Helmand province, an airstrike killed the Taliban's shadow governor and two of his guards, according to provincial government spokesman Omar Zwak.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban, who control nearly half the country and run a parallel administration.

It was not immediately clear who carried out either airstrike.

