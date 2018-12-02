Home World

Argentinian teacher leaves Syria after two years 'kidnap' ordeal, thanks Salvation Government

History teacher Nancy Roxana Papa had accepted the invitation of a Syrian man she had met online three years earlier and travelled to Turkey in 2016, before entering Syria.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nancy Roxana Papa, an 54-year-old Argentinian woman who was recently released after being kidnapped since 2016, speaks to the press at the Bab al-Hawa crossing with Turkey on October 30, 2018 ahead of being handed over to Turkish authorities. Papa, a history teacher residing in Buenos Aires, accepted the invitation of a Syrian man she had met online three years earlier and travelled to Turkey in 2016. (Photo |AFP)

BAB AL-HAWA: A 54-year-old Argentinian woman who was lured into war-wracked Syria two years ago on a marriage promise was finally on her way home on Saturday, a Syrian rebel official said.

History teacher Nancy Roxana Papa had accepted the invitation of a Syrian man she had met online three years earlier and travelled to Turkey in 2016, before entering Syria.

"She returned to Turkey on Saturday after the required legal documents... were completed" for her entry into Turkish territory, said Bassam Sahiouni, an official from the local rebel authority in Idlib province.

On October 30, the "Salvation Government" -- set up in rebel-held Idlib by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group -- handed Papa over to the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, a Turkish non-governmental organisation, at the Bab al-Hawa border post.

She then had to remain in Syria for over a month to await completion of administrative and legal procedures for her repatriation. 

The Argentinian teacher had appeared on October 30 at a news conference organised by HTS at the border, where she thanked her country's diplomatic services, the Turkish authorities and the "Salvation Government".

"You saved my life," she said that day, drying her tears after Sahiouni explained the circumstances of her misadventure.

Nancy Roxana Papa,  an 54-year-old Argentinian woman who was recently released after being kidnapped since 2016, speaks to the press at the Bab al-Hawa crossing with Turkey on October 30, 2018, ahead of being handed over to Turkish authorities. (Photo | AFP)

Sahiouni had given an account of the teacher's apparent ordeal at the news conference.

She met the man posing as her future husband in a hotel in Turkey and "he told her they would go to Syria to greet his parents," the rebel official said.

She entered Syria illegally in 2016 and was immediately kidnapped by a gang that was waiting for her on the other side of the border and contacted her daughter to demand a ransom, Sahiouni said.

He added that she managed to escape from her captors after a year and survived in the war-torn area by staying with residents and moving from home to home.

The "Salvation Government" sought to address the case earlier this year and tried without success to contact Argentina's foreign ministry, before the Humanitarian Relief Foundation eventually dealt with her situation, Sahiouni said.

Last year, HTS reunited a Belgian girl with her mother, after the death of the four-year-old's father, a radicalised criminal who had entered Syria with the child in May 2017.    

In February 2018, the same authorities handed over to Turkish officials two Canadian nationals who were held for several weeks after entering Syria for obscure family reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salvation Government Argentinian teacher Nancy Roxana Papa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp