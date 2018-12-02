Home World

Deepening security cooperation shows growing trust between US and India: James Mattis

In his address to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on Saturday, Mattis also said that the US seeks a constructive, results-oriented relationship with Beijing.

Published: 02nd December 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

James Mattis

US Defense Secretary James Mattis. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The deepening security cooperation between the US and India shows the growing trust between the world's two largest democracies, Defense Secretary James Mattis has said.

In his address to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on Saturday, Mattis also said that the US seeks a constructive, results-oriented relationship with Beijing.

"In the Indo-Pacific region, we keep our decades-old alliances strong by building new partnerships.

From this year's historic visit of the USS Carl Vinson to Vietnam, to our deepening security cooperation with India, which shows the growing trust between the world's two largest democracies, both Pacific powers," Mattis said.

"But we do not accept predatory economic practices or coercion of smaller states. No one nation can, on its own, change the international order or veto other nations' diplomatic, economic or security decisions," he said.

Responding to questions, Mattis said that in recent months he has had several meetings with his Chinese counterpart.

"There's no doubt in my mind that China wants to return to what it believes is its rightful place in the world as a great nation," he said.

"I believe that we're going to have to find ways to work with China, two nuclear-armed powers, superpowers, in a manner that when we step on each other's toes, which may happen from time to time, we have a way to manage those issues, and we are working quietly, and I would say quite closely together, my Chinese counterpart and myself, Secretary Pompeo and State Counselor Yang, we are working on trying to craft that way ahead," Mattis said.

The Trump Administration is looking for cooperation with China. "We will confront them where we must. But it is now our desire to end up in that situation; it's to find a way to manage a new relationship," he said.

"I believe 10 years from now, 15 years from now, what the Trump administration will be most remembered for, were we able to create that new way to operate with China? Where we able to create a mechanism by which we could maneuver on the world stage economically, diplomatically, security-wise, and keep the peace, and not stumble into a miscalculation?" said the defence secretary.

Mattis in his speech also referred to the aggressive posture by Russians in Europe.

He said the already strained ties between Washington and Moscow have "no doubt" worsened over Russian's continued attempts to interfere in the US voting process.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beijing James Mattis India-US relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp