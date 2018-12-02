Home World

Donald Trump to attend George H W Bush's funeral: White House 

The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES:  President Donald Trump will attend the state funeral of former president George H W Bush, who has died at 94, the White House said Saturday.

Trump's spokeswoman said: "A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honours.

The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi hails George HW Bush as leading statesman passionate about strong Indo-US ties

Bush, the 41st American president, died at home in Houston on Friday. Trump did not attend the funeral of Bush's wife Barbara, the matriarch of the family, who died in April.

The invitation-only service at St Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston included Bush's successor Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, as well as other former senior officials.

The White House attributed Trump's absence to his desire to avoid disruptions, though First Lady Melania Trump was present.

A book published last year said Bush voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and called Donald Trump a "blowhard" who was driven by "a certain ego.

" The revelations were contained in historian Mark Updegrove's "The Last Republicans.

I don't like him," the elder Bush told Updegrove in May 2016 before the elections in November of that year "I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard.

And I'm not too excited about him being (our) leader. His son George W Bush left his ballot blank and said of Trump: "This guy doesn't know what it means to be president.

The book's title was inspired by the younger Bush's concerns that he had been "the last Republican president" -- not just because Clinton was seen as favourite to win the election, but because Trump represented a major break from traditional conservatism.

Trump was not invited to the funeral of another prominent Republican critic, the late senator John McCain who died in August.

McCain's daughter Meghan delivered a powerful rebuke to Trump at the funeral, telling mourners: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump George H W Bush National Day Of Mourning 41st American president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp