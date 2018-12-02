PM Modi, Macron discuss ways to diversify strategic partnership 

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed ways to deepen and diversify the strategic partnership between the two countries by enhancing trade and people-to-people ties.

The meeting between the two leaders took place amidst the attack by the Opposition over alleged corruption in the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

ALSO READ | G20: PM Modi focuses on stabilising energy prices in meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

India inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The Congress party has been alleging massive irregularities in the deal, claiming that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,600 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government.

The government has rejected the charges.

"Had an excellent meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We had wide ranging discussions on ways to deepen and diversify the India-France strategic partnership, particularly by enhancing trade and people-to-people ties," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to terrorist financing and cooperation in maritime security among others.

"PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with French President @EmmanuelMacron on the margins of #G20Argentina.

Both leaders discussed common front against terrorist financing, and cooperation in maritime security, renewable energy and reform of international institutions," External Affairs Ministry Ravish Kumar tweeted after the meet.