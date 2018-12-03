'Female Obama' Kamala Harris likely to run for White House

Home World

Harris, 54, was elected to the Senate in 2016.

In this June 30, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the 'Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants' March in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Democrat Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the US Senate, said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during the upcoming holiday season.

"It will ultimately be a family decision," Harris, who represents the state of California, told MSNBC during an event in San Francisco.

"And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

Harris, 54, was elected to the Senate in 2016.

This cover image released by Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, shows "Superheroes Are Everywhere," a book by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Harris'. (Photo | AP)

She ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters' preferred nominee to take on President Donald Trump's re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday.

Harris has sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in four early nominating states: Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.

In October, she visited Iowa, South Carolina and Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

