Home World

Gaza court sentences 6 people, including a woman, to hang for 'collaborating' with Israel

The rulings come three weeks after eight people were killed when an alleged Israeli army cell in Gaza was uncovered, leading to a vicious fire fight.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Death sentences in India must also be confirmed by a superior court and an accused has the right to appeal to a High Court or the Supreme Court

By AFP

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Monday sentenced six people, including a woman, to death by hanging for "collaborating" with Israel, authorities said.

In total 14 people were sentenced for "collaborating with the occupation," with six sentenced to be hanged, the interior ministry in Gaza said.

The rulings come three weeks after eight people were killed when an alleged Israeli army cell in Gaza was uncovered, leading to a vicious fire fight.

Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, with the Jewish state striking dozens of targets in Gaza before a ceasefire agreement.

The six sentenced to death Monday were not related to the November 11 flareup.

The woman, named only as Amal, was sentenced in absentia and is alleged to have encouraged her nephew in Gaza to collaborate with Israeli intelligence.

Iyad al-Bozum, the spokesman of the interior ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, hailed the rulings.

"Collaborators must realise the (Israeli) occupation will not be able to protect them," he told a news conference.

Hamas and its allies have fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Israel Palestine conflict death sentence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp