Gaza court sentences 6 people, including a woman, to hang for 'collaborating' with Israel

By AFP

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Monday sentenced six people, including a woman, to death by hanging for "collaborating" with Israel, authorities said.

In total 14 people were sentenced for "collaborating with the occupation," with six sentenced to be hanged, the interior ministry in Gaza said.

The rulings come three weeks after eight people were killed when an alleged Israeli army cell in Gaza was uncovered, leading to a vicious fire fight.

Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, with the Jewish state striking dozens of targets in Gaza before a ceasefire agreement.

The six sentenced to death Monday were not related to the November 11 flareup.

The woman, named only as Amal, was sentenced in absentia and is alleged to have encouraged her nephew in Gaza to collaborate with Israeli intelligence.

Iyad al-Bozum, the spokesman of the interior ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, hailed the rulings.

"Collaborators must realise the (Israeli) occupation will not be able to protect them," he told a news conference.

Hamas and its allies have fought three wars with Israel since 2008.