Rajnath Singh offers help to Pakistan to deal with terrorism

JAIPUR: Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking in Jaipur on Sunday, said if Pakistan was not able to handle the fight against terror in the country alone, then they could ask for help from India.

He added that no major terror incident had occurred in the country under the Narendra Modi government. Terrorism has decreased and it remains limited to Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks that both countries have to take steps to come out of a bygone era and that Kashmir is a common issue between both nations, Rajnath said the issue was Pakistan.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, that if Pakistan can take help from the United States to fight the Taliban, then it can also seek help from India to combat terror,” he said.

He also said, “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is not a matter of controversy. The issue is of terrorism. Pakistan can discuss it with us.”

The government has started a political system in Jammu and Kashmir, said Rajnath adding that as far as terrorism is concerned, there is no doubt that Pakistan is a sponsor.

“I do not claim that terrorism has stopped. But, during the last four-and-a-half years, there was no major terrorist attack during Modi ji’s tenure. Terrorism has remained limited to Kashmir only and the situation is improving there too. In the last 4 years, there has been a reduction by 50-60 per cent in incidents related to Naxalism. It had spread to 90 districts and is now limited to just 8-9 districts. In 4-5 years, this problem will also end completely.”

He also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his comment on Saturday that PM Modi did not understand the essence of Hinduism.

“Hinduism should not be connected with any sect, caste and religion. It is a way of living life and it is a human religion. What will they [Congress] teach us about Hindu and Hinduism? They have called Lord Ram a fictional character in the affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in Ram Setu case in 2007,” he said.

His cabinet colleague Smriti Irani also hit out at Rahul’s comments while she was speaking at an event in Udaipur.

“Where was the Hindu in Rahul Gandhi when the Congress submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram does not exist?..” she asked? She was referring to a controversial petition submitted to the Supreme Court in 2007 which said there was no scientific evidence to prove the existence of the Ram Setu as a man made bridge.