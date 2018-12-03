Home World

Russia's Soyuz blasts off on first manned mission since October failure

Roscosmos said that the first manned Soyuz flight to the International Space Station since a failed launch in October was proceeding according to plan.

Russia's Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft carrying the members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 58/59, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, blasts off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome on December 3, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

By AFP

BAIKONUR: Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Monday that the first manned Soyuz flight to the International Space Station since a failed launch in October was proceeding according to plan.

The Soyuz was "successfully launched into orbit," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter. 

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Anne McClain of NASA and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency launched for a six-and-a-half month mission on the International Space Station at the expected time of 1131 GMT.

