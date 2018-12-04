Home World

Illegal immigrants' costs USD 250 billion a year: Donald Trump

It will cost USD 250 billion only which is just two months of the money that the illegal immigrants cost the American exchequer, the US President said.

US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

WASHINGTON: Illegal immigrants cost the United States a whopping USD 250 billion every year, President Donald Trump said Tuesday as he made another case for building a wall along the Mexico border so as to prevent the people from entering the country.

He asked the Democratic Party, who will have control over the House of Representatives in the Congress, beginning January, to fund his plan to build the wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump has clashed with Democrat lawmakers over his plans for an extensive and costly border wall that he has called necessary to combat illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

The opposition Democratic Party, which is all set to have a strong control over the lower house of the Congress or the House of Representatives beginning January, is against such a funding.

The Democrat lawmakers argue that Trump's policies towards illegal immigrants are inhumane and does not match American values.

"Could somebody please explain to the Democrats (we need their votes) that our Country losses 250 Billion Dollars a year on illegal immigration, not including the terrible drug flow," Trump said in a tweet.

"Top Border Security, including a Wall, is USD25 Billion. Pays for itself in two months.

Get it done!" he said making a strong case for building a border wall.

