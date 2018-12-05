Home World

Indian-origin man sentenced to 12 months in prison for pocketing nearly USD 300,000 in kickbacks

Rajinder Sachdeva, 54 of Schaumburg, Chicago used his position as a department manager at the agency from 2010 to 2014 to corruptly demand the money in gratuities and kickbacks from IT contractors.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin former manager for a suburban bus agency has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for pocketing nearly USD 300,000 in gratuities and kickbacks from contractors.

Rajinder Sachdeva, 54 of Schaumburg, Chicago used his position as a department manager at the agency from 2010 to 2014 to corruptly demand the money in gratuities and kickbacks from IT contractors.

Sachdeva demanded and accepted nearly USD 300,000 from the contractors and in exchange he exerted his influence to hire or continue to engage the contractors at Pace, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said.

Sachdeva concealed this arrangement from the agency by having the payments flow through companies that he controlled.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization.

"Public corruption is a significant problem in this district, and the defendant's corrupt behaviour is the type that erodes the public's confidence in public agencies," Assistant US Attorneys Matthew Madden and Erika Csicsila argued in the government's sentencing memorandum.

"The defendant repeatedly used his position at a transportation agency to line his own pockets."

Sachdeva served as the Department Manager of Applications for Pace, which is the suburban bus division of the Regional Transportation Authority.

In that role, he oversaw the implementation of information technology used by Pace to support its various business units, such as human resources, accounting, purchasing, payments, and grant writing.

Pace contracted with outside vendors who provided on-site and remote IT support to Pace, and Sachdeva ultimately supervised those contractors and reviewed and approved their timesheets.

In exchange for the influence he exerted in placing or maintaining certain IT contractors at Pace, Sachdeva solicited and received $292,708 in gratuities and kickbacks from the contractors.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian-origin former manager Rajinder Sachdeva IT contractors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp