Home World

Indonesia hunts suspects in alleged Papua mass killing

Some Papuans resent Indonesia's building efforts, saying it is a way to exert more control over a region that shares a border with Papua New Guinea, an independent island nation.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

In this picture taken on December 4, 2018 shows family members of killing in Nduga play a photograph on their smartphone showing one of victim, in Wamena, Papua province. Indonesian soldiers hunted for rebels suspected of killing a group of construction workers in restive Papua province. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WAMENA: Indonesian soldiers hunted Wednesday for rebels suspected of killing a group of construction workers in restive Papua province, as an eyewitness account supplied by the military described a grisly mass execution.

The survivor's account detailed the killing of at least 19 people, which if confirmed would mark the deadliest bout of violence in years to hit a region wracked for decades by a low-level independence insurgency.

Some 150 military personnel were focusing their operation at Nduga, where employees of state-owned contractor Istaka Karya were building bridges and roads as part of efforts to boost infrastructure in the impoverished region.

Some Papuans resent Indonesia's building efforts, saying it is a way to exert more control over a region that shares a border with Papua New Guinea, an independent island nation.

Four workers -- including three suffering gunshot wounds -- were among a dozen civilians who have been evacuated from the area so far.

"Today we are going to continue to evacuate any more victims and search for the perpetrators," said Papua military spokesman Muhammad Aidi.

In this picture taken and release on December 5, 2018 by Indonesian military shows alleged survivor in Wamena, Papua province, of an alleged killing in Nduga a day before. Indonesian soldiers hunted for rebels suspected of killing a group of construction workers in restive Papua provincE. (Photo | AFP)

On Wednesday, the military supplied an account from one survivor identified only by his initials "JA" who claimed about 50 rebels entered the workers' camp on Saturday and led them away with their hands tied behind their backs.

The following day, the rebels shot dead a group of workers, while some tried to escape, the account said.

The attackers allegedly recaptured six workers and slit their throats, according to the uninjured witness, who said at least 19 employees had been killed in all.

Previous local media reports pegged the number of dead between 24 and 31, but authorities have yet confirm any killings.

AFP has confirmed with relatives that the witness worked for contractor Istaka Karya in the area where the killings allegedly took place, but his account of a massacre could not be independently verified.

Indonesia routinely blames separatists for violence in Papua and foreign media need permission to report there so obtaining reliable information is difficult.

The suspected killings came as more than 500 activists -- including an Australian -- were arrested in a nationwide police crackdown that coincided with rallies on December 1, a date many Papuans consider their anniversary of independence from Dutch colonialists.

Papua declared itself an independent nation on that date in 1961, but neighbouring Indonesia took control of the resource-rich region by force in 1963.

It officially annexed Papua in 1969 with a UN-backed vote, widely seen as a sham.

Jakarta keeps a tight grip on Papua, which experienced several spasms of violence this summer including the killing of three local people, allegedly by rebels.

Much of the past violence, however, has involved skirmishes between rebel factions and Indonesian security forces.

The military has long been accused of rights abuses against Papua's ethnic Melanesian population including extrajudicial killings of activists and peaceful protestors.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Papua mass killing Construction workers killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp