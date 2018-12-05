Home World

Pakistan to soon impose 'sin tax' on sugary drinks, cigarettes

The Director-General noted that while no figure has been zeroed down on as the tax, a hefty tariff will be imposed so as to reduce the usage of cigarettes amongst youngsters in Pakistan.

Published: 05th December 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

E-Cigarette (File |Reuters)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may soon impose a 'sin tax' on sugary drinks and cigarettes, said the country's Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Aamer Mehmood Kiani.

"A sin tax is an internationally recognised term and is specifically levied on certain goods deemed harmful to society, for example, tobacco, candies, soft drinks, fast foods, coffee and sugar," the Director-General of the NHS Ministry, Dr Asad Hafeez told Dawn.

Hafeez also cited India's example as one of the 45 countries around the world which impose a 'sin tax' on gutka and paan masala. He further mentioned that the money collected through this tax in India is spent in turn on the healthcare sector. The consumables on which the tax is imposed cause major illnesses which burden the public exchequer.

The Director-General noted that while no figure has been zeroed down on as the tax, a hefty tariff will be imposed so as to reduce the usage of cigarettes amongst youngsters in Pakistan.

There have been recurring calls by the civil society in the nation for a sin tax to be imposed.

"Recently, during a meeting with President Arif Alvi, we again raised the issue of such a tax," the General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Sanaullah Ghumman said.

He further told Dawn, "The minister for health was also present at the meeting, and the President assured us that he would do what was possible. The proposal was floated during the tenure of the former government as well but was unfortunately not implemented. And even now, I fear for its fate since it is difficult to take such a decision in the face of an influential tobacco industry."

The nation's Tobacco Control Cell's website has mentioned that there are approximately 1,60,100 tobacco-related deaths in Pakistan every year, while Pakistan's NHS has noted that this exponentially adds to the country's health care expenses.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan cigarettes sin tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp