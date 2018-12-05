Home World

WATCH | George H W Bush's service dog Sully pays touching tribute to late President

HW Bush's memorial service was attended by dignitaries from around the world, including his service dog, Sully.

Sully

Sully the dog. (Photo | Twitter)

George HW Bush's service dog, a labrador paid his last respects to the 41st president of US. HW Bush's memorial service was attended by dignitaries from around the world, including his service dog, Sully.

According to a report by BBC, Sully the dog accompanied the casket on the flight from Texas to Washington. The loyal service dog was seen at the memorial service, paying respect to his master.

WATCH:

Sully has been named after the pilot Chesley Sully Sullenberger, who landed a passenger jet on the Hudson River and saved the lives of all 155 passengers and crew onboard.

He is a highly trained dog who can follow a number of commands and will now be serving as a service dog. The cool doggy has his own Instagram account where he shows off his loyalty.

Meanwhile, an online news website was thrashed on Twitter for writing a sensitive article on how Sully the dog stayed with Bush for only 6 months, and there is nothing emotional in his goodbyes.

George HW Bush george Bush Sully the dog Bush's dog

