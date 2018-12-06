5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Lombok

By ANI

MOSCOW: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale struck the Indonesian island of Lombok on Thursday.

Sputnik quoted the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) stating that the jolts were registered at 01.02 GMT with its epicentre located 17 kilometres (10.6 miles) to the north of the city of Mataram. The focus of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometres.

No immediate casualties or damages were reported.

Earlier in August, the island of Lombok was severely devastated by a series of large earthquakes that provoked tsunamis and significant damage to the infrastructure of the island, leaving over 560 people killed and hundreds of others wounded.