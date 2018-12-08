Home World

Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office vandalized in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Supporters of some BNP leaders who did not get party nomination to contest upcoming polls on Saturday evening attacked party chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office and staged demonstration there.

Several hundred supporters of BNP international affairs secretary ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon (Chandpur-1), Taimur Alam Khandaker (Narayanganj-1) and Selimuzzamn Selim (Gopalganj-1) gathered in front of Khaleda's office around 5:30pm and started demonstrating there.

They chanted slogans against BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for what they said depriving their leaders of nominations.

The protesters demanded the party nominate their respective leaders as candidates reviewing its decision.

At one stage, they tried to break the two gates of the office.

They also hurled stones at the office, damaging its windowpanes.

Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Nazrul Islam Khan and some other party leaders were there in the office during the demonstration.

Earlier in the day, Ehsanul Haque Milon's supporters kept BNP central office under lock and key for nearly an hour protesting the party's decision not to pick him its candidate for Chandpur-1 seat.

The protesters unlocked the BNP central office's main gate around 2:15pm giving the party high-command a 12-hour deadline to review the decision on the party's final candidate for Chandpur-1 constituency.

