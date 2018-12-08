Home World

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, 26, has a degree in international business, volunteers for "Migrantes en el Camino" and is on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls.

Published: 08th December 2018 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

The winner of the most coveted crown of the year, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon. (Photo: AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2018 crown at a grand event held in the Chinese city Sanya.

India's Anukreethy Vas failed to make a mark at the pageant as she could not even make it to the top 30.

55th Femina Miss India World 2018 winner is Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu. (Twitter @feminamissindia)

Thailand's Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan was declared the 1st runner-up.

The top five also included Belarus' Maria Vasilevich, Jamaica's Kadijah Robinson and Uganda's Quiin Abenakyo.

ALSO SEE | All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar presented the crown to the new winner during the pageant in which 118 contestants participated.

"I can't believe it. This is for everyone in Mexico and the people who supported me.

They deserve a great representative and I hope I make them proud. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone," 26-year-old Vanessa said after winning the crown.

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon reacts as she is crowned the 68th Miss World by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in Sanya, on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan on December 8, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

The announcement of the winner was also made on Miss World's official Twitter handle.

Vas, a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, was crowned Miss India 2018 in June this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss World Manushi Chhillar India Mexico Vanessa Ponce De Leon Miss World 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp