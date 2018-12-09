Home World

Ex-US beauty pageant charged with sending nudes to 15-year-old student

A criminal complaint says the student's parent informed authorities of lewd pictures sent by Bearse that were found on their 15-year-old son's phone.

Published: 09th December 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

US beauty pageant

In this Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014 file photo, Miss Kentucky Ramsey Carpenter participates in the Miss America Shoe Parade at the Atlantic City boardwalk in Atlantic City. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHARLESTON: A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student.

News outlets report that 28-year-old Ramsey Bearse was arrested Friday and charged with four felony counts of distributing or displaying obscene matter to a minor.

A criminal complaint says the student's parent informed authorities of lewd pictures sent by Bearse that were found on the teenager's phone. The unidentified parent said Bearse had been the boy's teacher during part of his time at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes.

Authorities say Bearse admitted to sending the nude photos on Snapchat. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

A spokesman for Kanawha County Schools declined to comment but confirmed that Bearse was a teacher at the school.

Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014.
 

