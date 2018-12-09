French PM Edouard Philippe calls for 'dialogue' after fresh 'yellow vest' protests

Home World

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner added that 125,000 "yellow vest" protesters had turned out to demonstrate around France on Saturday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called Saturday for fresh dialogue with representatives of the "yellow vest" movement staging protests across France, promising the government would address concerns over rising living costs.

"The dialogue has begun and it must continue," Philippe said in a televised statement.

"The president will speak, and will propose measures that will feed this dialogue."

Police detained 1,385 of them.

