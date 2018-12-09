Home World

Man arrested in Texas after telling kids Santa isn't real

Aaron Urbanski was arrested Saturday after authorities were called to a church in Cleburne, which was hosting a breakfast with Santa event.

Published: 09th December 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

DALLAS: Police say a 31-year-old protester who told children Santa Claus is not real has been arrested for trespassing at a North Texas church.

Aaron Urbanski was arrested Saturday after authorities were called to a church in Cleburne, which was hosting a breakfast with Santa event. Police say they found three people demonstrating outside the church after responding to a trespassing complaint.

Authorities say Urbanski refused to leave and continued to cause a disturbance. Urbanski, who was charged with criminal trespass, has been booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center.

Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain weighed in on Facebook, saying "Don't Mess With Santa!" The mayor continued: "Guess they wanted coal in their stockings to go with a court appearance."
 

TAGS
Santa Claus North Texas church Aaron Urbanski

