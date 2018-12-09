Home World

Pakistan's Punjab government seeks PML(N) chief's Islamabad residence to be declared as sub-jail

67-year-old Shehbaz Sharif, younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif,  has been accused in various corruption cases such as Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing project scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Punjab province government has written to the centre, seeking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif's Islamabad residence to be declared as a sub-jail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Shehbaz, the younger brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on October 5 in the Rs 1400 crore Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing project scam.

Shehbaz, a former chief minister of Punjab, is accused of allegedly cancelling the contract of a successful bidder in the scheme and awarding the same to his favourite firm. He was also made an accused in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The 67-year-old younger Sharif has served his third term as the Chief Minister of Punjab from June 2013 to May 2018.

Citing sources, the Express-News reported that the Punjab government reached out to the interior secretary and district authorities, asking Shehbaz's house to be declared as sub-jail for the duration of National Assembly session beginning December 10.

The move comes after an accountability court in Lahore shifted Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, to the Kot Lakhpat jail on judicial remand.

Since his arrest, the Opposition leader has had his remand extended multiple times. He has also attended National Assembly sessions with Ministers Enclave being declared as a sub-jail.

