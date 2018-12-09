Home World

Six injured in bomb blast at religious gathering in Karachi

According to police, a 'cracker bomb' was thrown in the gathering which is said to have caused the explosion.

By ANI

KARACHI: At least six people were injured in an explosion at a religious gathering organised by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area on Saturday.

According to Geo TV, senior MQM-P leaders, including MQM-P Convener and Federal IT Minister Khalid Maqbool, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and others were present at the location when the blast took place.

The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Senior Superintendent of Police East, Azfar Mahesar stated that a 'cracker bomb' was thrown near the venue of the congregation. The area was cordoned off by the police and the investigation in the case is underway.

Karachi blasts Pakistan blasts

