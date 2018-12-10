Home World

Qatar knows how to become GCC member again: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir

The Foreign Minister also informed that the GCC members believe that the crisis with Qatar will have no impact on the Council.

Published: 10th December 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir at Saudi Foreign Ministry press hall. | AFP

By ANI

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has indicated that Qatar knows what to do in order to return as an active member of the council.

"Brothers in Qatar know what is required of them to return as an active member of the council," Al Arabiya quoted the minister as saying. He was addressing the closing session of the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

The Foreign Minister also informed that the GCC members believe that the crisis with Qatar will have no impact on the Council.

"The Gulf States are one family and any disagreement is resolved within the Gulf house. The stance towards Qatar came to push it to change its policies," Jubeir added.

The 39th summit of Gulf Cooperation Council issued a seven-point Riyadh Declaration. The Declaration revolved around the motive to unify its member states in the fields of defence, economy and strategic partnerships.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani skipped the summit and a delegation headed by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi was sent to represent the country.

The GCC summit comes amid an ongoing blockade on Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, four members of GCC out of seven, after accusing Qatar of supporting 'terrorism' in June 2017. However, Qatar has denied the alleged charges and claimed that the boycott is affecting the country's sovereignty.

Recently, Qatar had also announced its decision to withdraw from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January 2019 in order to strengthen its own position as a leading natural gas producer.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adel al-Jubeir Qatar saudi arabia GCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp