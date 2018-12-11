Home World

Mars Mission to shorten space traveller's lifespan by 2.5 years: Research

The report on how solar energetic particles might affect cosmonauts on a mission to Mars will be unveiled at the conference on space biology and aerospace medicine underway in Moscow.

Published: 11th December 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | NASA)

By ANI

MOSCOW: A round trip to Mars will expose space travellers to dangerously high levels of solar radiation that is estimated to shorten their lifespan by two years and a half, a research has found.

The report on how solar energetic particles might affect cosmonauts on a mission to Mars will be unveiled at the conference on space biology and aerospace medicine underway in Moscow.

"Assessments have been made of the impact that radiation, received during a long flight to Mars of up to three years during peak solar activity and with varying density of aluminum protection, might have on a cosmonaut's total lifespan," the report read.

The study concluded that a standard human organism travelling to the Mars orbit at a high velocity inside a simple spherical spacecraft "on a two-year expedition to Mars and back (will be exposed to) a combined radiation risk during their lifetime, regardless of age, behind a radiation shield of 20 grams per square centimetre, estimated at 7.5 per cent, with an average lifespan reduction of 2.5 years."

Russian scientists will suggest using sleeping bags with water insulation and mineral water consumption to mitigate the harmful effect of solar radiation.

"(Among the measures) up for consideration is the use of sleeping bags that have water gel or polyethylene powder as insulator. Water and plastic have light elements in them, such as hydrogen, which protect against primary and secondary neutrons," the research read.

The supply of drinking water, the research further says, needs to have a certain mineral composition as solutions containing silver ions, for instance, can amplify the pathogenic effect of ionizing radiation. Consumption of preservatives should be avoided for the same reason.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that a manned mission to Mars was one of the country's goals, alongside lunar and deep space exploration. Last year, Russian scientists began psychological experiments to see how a mixed crew of people from different countries can fare in simulated isolation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mars Mission space travellers lifespan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp