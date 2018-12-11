Home World

UK Parliament to vote on Brexit deal before January 21: Theresa May's Spokesman

May put off this week's planned debate in parliament and flew to mainland Europe in a last-ditch attempt to get concessions from EU officials and European leaders.

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The UK parliament will get a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan before January 21, May's spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

The prime minister told the House of Commons that she would discuss the concerns of lawmakers regarding Northern Ireland with her EU counterparts.

May pledged to do everything in her power to "secure further assurances."

The prime minister's spokesman told reporters at a lobby briefing that May's promise to bring the Brexit deal back to the House of Commons "before January 21" next year still stands.

Under the EU withdrawal act of 2018, the government was to reach a Brexit deal by that deadline or, if it failed to agree on the terms of exit, it were to make a statement on next steps.

