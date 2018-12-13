Home World

China to continue strict bans on trading of rhino, tiger products: official

Since Nov 13, the NFGA has been staging special crackdown campaigns that target the illegal trade of rhinos, tigers, their byproducts and related illegalities, Huang told a news conference.

BEIJING: China will continue to strictly ban the trade and use of rhinos, tigers and their byproducts, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) said on Thursday.

The agency's spokesperson Huang Caiyi said the following "three strict bans" will continue to be enforced: strictly ban the importing and exporting of rhinos, tigers and their byproducts; strictly ban the sales, purchasing, transporting, carrying and mailing of rhinos, tigers and their byproducts; and strictly ban the use of rhino horns and tiger bones in medicine.

The operations will continue until Dec 31.

As a member of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, China has wasted no efforts to fight the trafficking and illegal trade of wildlife, he said.

"China has made universally recognized efforts in protecting rhinos and tigers as well as cracking down on illegalities related to their products," Huang said.

"We have been staunch, active and consistent in wildlife protection."

 

