Home World

Indian man faces prison in 'brazen' sex assault on US flight

Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle.

Published: 13th December 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

DETROIT: Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for an Indian man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during a commercial flight.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy is expected in federal court Thursday in Detroit.

He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit in January.

Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle.

Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Defence attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years, arguing Ramamoorthy's "life as he knew it is over."

Ramamoorthy had been in the US on a work visa.

He'll eventually be deported to India because of the conviction.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual Assault Prabhu Ramamoorthy Indian Charged With Assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp