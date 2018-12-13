Home World

Six members of wedding procession killed as jeep collides with bus in western Nepal

The driver of the jeep and another passenger were also seriously injured in the accident, which took place at Lamahi area in Dang district, they said.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Six members of a wedding procession, including the parents of the groom, were killed Thursday when a jeep carrying them collided with a bus in western Nepal, police said.

The driver of the jeep and another passenger were also seriously injured in the accident, which took place at Lamahi area in Dang district, they said.

The jeep was en route to Shamshergunj from Gitanagar when it collided with the passenger bus, which was heading towards Kathmandu from Lamahi, police said.

Six people, all members of a marriage procession, travelling in the jeep were killed in the accident, they said, adding that the deceased included the groom's parents and their five-year-old grandson.

The bride and groom escaped the mishap as they were travelling in another vehicle, police said.

