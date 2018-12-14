Home World

Donald Trump knew hush-money payments were wrong: Ex-lawyer Michael ​Cohen

Trump has said he never directed Cohen to break the law.

Published: 14th December 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Cohen. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump knew it was wrong to order election-eve hush money paid to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him, his former lawyer Michael Cohen said in an interview to be broadcast Friday.

Trump acted because he "was very concerned about how this would affect the election," Cohen told ABC News of the women's allegations in his first comments since being sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday.

But Cohen asked if Trump knew the payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal were wrong, said "of course."

Cohen challenged Trump's assertion in a tweet Thursday after the lawyer's sentencing that he never told him to break the law.

"I don't think there is anybody that believes that," Cohen told George Stephanopoulos on the program "Good Morning America."

ABC released excerpts of the interview ahead of its full airing.

"First of all, nothing at the Trump Organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr.Trump.

He directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters," Cohen said.

TAGS
Donald Trump Michael Cohen

