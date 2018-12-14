Home World

Ten major world events coming up in 2019

10 major events taking place around the world in 2019.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Narendra modi

BJP supporters at a PM Narendra Modi’s rally. (File photo | PTI)

By AFP

Here are 10 major events taking place around the world in 2019:

Brazil's president takes office

January 1: Far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro officially starts his four-year term as president of Brazil after winning October's election.

Nigeria votes

February 16: Africa's most populous nation and leading economy goes to the polls with a deadly Islamist insurgency still untamed and amid concerns about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is standing for reelection.

Cuban constitution poll

February 24: Cuba holds a national referendum to ratify a draft constitution that would recognise for the first time the role of the market and private sector in its heavily controlled socialist economy. 

If approved, the draft -- which already has the backing of parliament -- would be the first overhaul of the constitution since 1976.

Britain exits the EU

March 29: Britain leaves the European Union, after four decades of membership, at midnight (2300 GMT) in Brussels, 11:00 pm in London, becoming the first country to quit the bloc.

Algerian presidential poll

April: Presidential election planned in Algeria. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 81, could stand for a fifth term despite his poor health.

Japan's emperor abdicates

April 30: Ailing Emperor Akihito, 84, formally steps down in the first abdication in more than two centuries in the world's oldest imperial family.

His eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne the following day.

Indian general election

April/May: The world's most populous democracy goes to the polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, head of the rightwing and Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming for a second term.

New European parliament

May 23-26: Elections across Europe for the Strasbourg-based European Union parliament, which will number 705 seats after the departure of Britain.

Japan hosts Rugby World Cup

September 20: Japan becomes the first country outside of rugby's traditional strongholds to host the game's World Cup, with matches in 12 cities before the final in Yokohama on November 2. 

Athletics championships in Doha

September 27: The World Athletics Championships open in Qatar with evening-only sessions, a midnight marathon and an air-conditioned stadium among the measures in place to beat the hot and humid conditions. The games wind up on October 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
major events world events events in 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp