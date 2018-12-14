Home World

Unidentified gunmen attack court in Libya's Benghazi

The organization called on the government to take necessary measures to provide security for the people and public institutions.

Published: 14th December 2018 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By UNI

TRIPOLI: The primary court of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday was attacked by unidentified gunmen trying to free prisoners, the Libyan Judges Organization said late Thursday.

"An unknown group attacked the headquarters and the Primary court of Benghazi with medium weapons in an attempt to disrupt the judicial work, release prisoners by force, and obstruct the court's work," the organization said in a statement.

RRAD| US hits Libyan militia leader with sanctions

"The Libyan Judges Organization condemns the attack. It strongly condemns the insecurity and inability of the state's official agencies to carry out their duties, which will ultimately undermine the public's confidence in official institutions," the organization said.

The organization called on the government to take necessary measures to provide security for the people and public institutions.

Weak security and a lack of police forces have resulted in regular escapes of inmates.

The largest prisoner case took place in Tripoli in September, when more than 400 inmates broke out of the jail during clashes between government forces and armed militias.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benghazi court Benghazi court attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp