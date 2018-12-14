Unidentified gunmen attack court in Libya's Benghazi

By UNI

TRIPOLI: The primary court of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday was attacked by unidentified gunmen trying to free prisoners, the Libyan Judges Organization said late Thursday.

"An unknown group attacked the headquarters and the Primary court of Benghazi with medium weapons in an attempt to disrupt the judicial work, release prisoners by force, and obstruct the court's work," the organization said in a statement.

"The Libyan Judges Organization condemns the attack. It strongly condemns the insecurity and inability of the state's official agencies to carry out their duties, which will ultimately undermine the public's confidence in official institutions," the organization said.

The organization called on the government to take necessary measures to provide security for the people and public institutions.

Weak security and a lack of police forces have resulted in regular escapes of inmates.

The largest prisoner case took place in Tripoli in September, when more than 400 inmates broke out of the jail during clashes between government forces and armed militias.