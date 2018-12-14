Home World

US Senate accuses Saudi Prince for Khashoggi murder, Will end support for Saudi-led Yemen war

While approving a resolution condemning Khashoggi's murder and calling Prince Mohammed bin Salman "responsible" for it, the senate also decided to end US military support for Riyadh's war in Yemen.

Published: 14th December 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jamal-Khashoggi-AP

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Photo | File/AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON DC: The US Senate dealt President Donald Trump a double blow over Saudi Arabia on Thursday, approving a resolution holding the Saudi crown prince responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and another to end US military support for Riyadh's war in Yemen.

Though largely symbolic, the two bipartisan measures deliver a fresh warning to Trump, who has repeatedly signaled his backing for the Saudi regime even amid a mounting uproar over the Yemen conflict and the slaying of dissident Saudi journalist Khashoggi.

On the Yemen measure, which more broadly attacks the president's prerogative to launch military actions, 49 Democrats or their allies voted in favor, along with seven Republicans, while another three Republicans abstained.

Then, in a voice vote with no opposition, the Senate also approved a resolution condemning Khashoggi's murder and calling Prince Mohammed bin Salman "responsible" for it.

"What the Senate did today is say that the United States Congress is sick and tired of abdicating its constitutional responsibility on matters of war," said Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with the Democrats. 

"We will not continue to have our military posture dictated by a despotic, murderous regime in Saudi Arabia."

The resolutions cannot be debated in the House of Representatives before January, and would likely be vetoed in any case by Trump.

But the Senate votes send a strong message to the White House over anger on both sides of the aisle towards Riyadh, intensified by the mounting civilian death toll in Yemen and the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Anger at the human cost of the war in Yemen has prompted a harder line in Congress about the US military's role in backing Saudi-led coalition strikes against Huthi rebels.

The Yemen "resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities in or affecting Yemen, except those engaged in operations directed at al-Qaeda, within 30 days," the resolution states.

'Peace is possible'
The resolution came the same day as UN-brokered talks in Sweden saw some progress, with Yemen's warring parties agreeing to a ceasefire at the vital port of Hodeida.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the talks, saying "peace is possible."  Four years of war in Yemen have killed about 10,000 people and are threatening up to 20 million people with starvation.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell -- a Trump loyalist -- had called on his party to vote against the Yemen resolution.  But he did back the rebuke of Prince Mohammed, crafted by Bob Corker, a Republican who has been critical of the president.

Under the resolution, the Senate "believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," the measure states. It also calls on the Saudis to release blogger Raif Badawi, his sister Samar Badawi, and Saudi women's rights activists who were arrested as political prisoners in 2018.

The resolution notes "the United States-Saudi Arabia relationship is important to United States national security and economic interests" but calls on Riyadh to "moderate its increasingly erratic foreign policy."

The rebuke of the young heir apparent to the Saudi throne is a direct challenge to Trump, who has sought to cast doubt on the crown prince's involvement in the killing and has stressed instead the importance of US trade and military ties with Riyadh.

"Here's what I believe: Saudi Arabia needs us more than we need them," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said. It's "not too much to ask -- an ally not to butcher a guy in a consulate. This is not World War II. So I'm not going to look away at what MBS did," Graham added, using the abbreviation for the crown prince.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamal Khashoggi murder US Senate US resolution Yemen War Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp