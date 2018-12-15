Home World

US man charged with hate crime for assaulting Indian-origin woman in New York subway

Allasheed Allah, 54, was arraigned on Thursday and charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment against Avneet Kaur, 20, for the attack in New York City's Queens borough last month.

Published: 15th December 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of video in which Allasheed is engaged in verbal spat with Avneet Kaur. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 54-year old man has been charged with hate crime for assaulting an Indian-origin woman travelling in a subway and using homophobic slurs against her.

Allasheed Allah, 54, was arraigned on Thursday and charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment against Avneet Kaur, 20, for the attack in New York City's Queens borough last month.

If convicted, Allasheed faces three and one-half to 15 years in prison, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

"Queens County is the most diverse county in the nation. It is home to many races, nationalities and sexual orientations. Crimes motivated by bias particularly those involving violence will never be tolerated in this county. When they do regrettably occur, they will be vigorously prosecuted and those involved will be severely punished," Brown said.

According to the charges, Kaur was travelling in a subway train in Manhattan last month Allah engaged her in a verbal dispute.

During the dispute, he began making homophobic slurs towards Kaur and her friend. As the two women began to walk away, the defendant followed them and struck Kaur in the back of her head and then once in her chest causing her to fall and strike her head and neck on a pole before hitting the floor.

According to the charges, the defendant admitted that he used homophobic language against Kaur and threatened her if she kissed her friend, travelling with her on the subway, again.

Kaur was immediately transported to a local Queens hospital where she underwent treatment for a fractured spine.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hate crime harassment homophobic

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • k
    so was the hate because she's Indian or because she's a lesbian? You are reporting this as if it is an anti-Indian crime because you are Indian but that is false
    1 day ago reply
Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp