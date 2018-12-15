Home World

Saudi citizen admits to visa fraud, concealing attendance at Al-Qaeda training camp

According to the complaint, the FBI found 15 of Alfallaj's fingerprints on an application to an Al Qaeda training camp, known as 'Al Farooq', which was one of Al-Qaeda's key training sites in Afghan.

Published: 15th December 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A Saudi citizen has pleaded guilty to visa fraud and making a false statement to the FBI by concealing he attended an Al-Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan in late 2000.

Naif Abdulaziz Alfallaj, 35, a former resident of Oklahoma was taken into custody by the FBI in February based on a criminal complaint, the US Justice Department said in a statement Friday.

According to the complaint, the FBI found 15 of Alfallaj's fingerprints on an application to an Al Qaeda training camp, known as 'Al Farooq', which was one of Al-Qaeda's key training sites in Afghanistan.

The document was recovered by the US military from an Al-Qaeda safe house in Afghanistan and is also alleged to include an emergency contact number associated with Alfallaj's father in Saudi Arabia.

Alfallaj is alleged to have first entered the US in late 2011 on a nonimmigrant visa based on his wife's status as a foreign student.

According to the complaint, he answered several questions on his visa application falsely, including whether he had ever supported terrorists or terrorist organizations.

Alfallaj has been detained in federal custody since his arrest in February.

A grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Alfallaj, charging him with three counts of visa fraud and making a false statement to the FBI involving an offense of international terrorism, when he denied ever having associated with anyone from a foreign terrorist group.

Alfallaj admitted he possessed a nonimmigrant visa from March 2012 to early 2018 that he obtained by fraud.

He also admitted he falsely told agents during a December 2017 interview that he had never visited Afghanistan or participated in religious, tactical, or military training outside Saudi Arabia, and otherwise affirmed falsely that all of the answers on his nonimmigrant visa application were true and correct.

Alfallaj faces up to ten years in prison on the visa-fraud offense and up to eight years in prison for making a false statement involving international terrorism.

He could also be fined up to $250,000 on each count.

As part of his plea agreement, Alfallaj agreed to be deported from the United States at the end of his prison term.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Al-Qaeda Saudi citizen visa fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp